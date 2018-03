America's Cecilio Dominguez (R) and Leon's Jose Rodriguez (L) fight for the ball on March 10, 2018, during the Mexican league's Clausura tournament match between America and Leon at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Jorge Nuñez

America's Paul Aguilar (R) and Leon's Andres Andrade (L) fight for the ball on March 10, 2018, during the Mexican league's Clausura tournament match between America and Leon at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Jorge Nuñez

America's Andres Uribe (R) and Leon's Jose Rodriguez (L) fight for the ball on March 10, 2018, during the Mexican league's Clausura tournament match between America and Leon at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Jorge Nuñez

Colombian Mateus Uribe scored two goals, giving America a 2-0 home win over Leon at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City and first place in the Mexican league's Clausura tournament.

America, which is undefeated in 11 matches, has 21 points in the tournament standings, matching the Tigres but taking first place on goal differential.