Photograph provided by HiperViajes showing the inside of the lavish Boeing 777 chartered by the Uruguay national soccer team for their trip to the World Cup in Russia. EPA-EFE/HiperViajes

The Uruguay national soccer team will fly to Russia aboard a luxurious Boeing 777 for the 2018 World Cup, the travel agent who made the arrangements told EFE Friday.

Fifty-three of 88 seats are reserved for the official delegation, while another 33 will be occupied by friends and relatives.