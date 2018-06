Luis Suarez of Uruguay celebrates after the FIFA World Cup 2018 group A preliminary round soccer match between Egypt and Uruguay in Ekaterinburg, Russia, June 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Oscar Tabarez (L), coach of Uruguay, reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group A preliminary round soccer match between Egypt and Uruguay in Ekaterinburg, Russia, June 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Uruguay coach Oscar Washington Tabarez defended forward Luis Suarez's performance in Friday's World Cup opener against Egypt, which the South Americans won 1-0.

"To the question on what happened to Suarez, who did not play well ... Well, I don't know. I cannot speculate. Besides, in some matches I saw Pele, Maradona and other stars not play up to their potential," Tabarez said after the match.