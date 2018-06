Uruguay's national soccer team coach, Oscar Washington Tabarez, on Thursday said that he would be happy if Egypt's head coach, Hector Cuper of Argentina, plays Mohamed Salah in the teams' debut FIFA World Cup match.

Salah's appearance in Egypt's first Group A clash, scheduled for Friday, was in doubt after he sustained a shoulder injury that forced him out of the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid on May 26, but Cuper said on Thursday that the team's star is ready to play.