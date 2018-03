Uruguayan national soccer team coach Oscar Washington Tabarez on Sunday said his squad has better midfield options compared to past years ahead of the China Cup, being held from March 23-26 in Nanning.

"We expect to have better options than in past (years)," the coach told reporters Saturday before the team's trip to China. "Especially in the midfield. We intend to take a team that gives us many different player options even if they play the same position."