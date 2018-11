Uruguay head coach Oscar Tabarez looks on during a training session at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, France, Nov. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Neymar (L) of Paris Saint-Germaine celebrates with teammate Edinson Cavani after scoring during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain in Monaco, Nov. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Uruguay head coach Oscar Tabarez attends a press conference at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, France, Nov. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez on Monday slammed rumors about the allegedly worsening relations between Edinson Cavani and his Paris Saint-Germain teammates Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappe.

Media reports on the alleged issues emerged as Cavani recklessly tackled Neymar last week during Uruguay's 1-0 friendly loss to Brazil.