Uruguay's national soccer team coach, Oscar Tabarez, takes a question during a press conference at Cosmos Arena in Samara, Russia, on June 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez on Sunday denied he would make many changes to his starting lineup against Russia in their final Group A clash at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Uruguay has already secured a place in the round of 16, but will play for the top spot of the group against Russia on Monday.