Uruguay coach Oscar Washington Tabarez during a training session ahead of the team's second match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup against Saudi Arabia in Group A in NIZHNI NOVGOROD, Russia, June 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Kiko Huesca

Uruguayan midfielder Giorgian De Arrascaeta during a training session ahead of the team's second match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup against Saudi Arabia in Group A in NIZHNI NOVGOROD, Russia, June 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Kiko Huesca

Uruguay head coach Oscar Tabarez led his national team's training session on Monday ahead of their second match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, in which they are to take on Saudi Arabia in Group A.

Midfielder Lucas Torreira, forward Edison Cavani, and right winger Jonathan Urretaviscaya took part in the session, held behind closed doors in the western Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod, as documented by an efe-epa journalist.