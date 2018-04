Venezuelan tennis player Ricardo Rodriguez in action against Uruguay's Pablo Cuevas during their Davis Cup Americas Group II match in Montevideo, Uruguay, on April 8, 2018. EFE-EPA/Raul Martinez

Uruguayan tennis player Pablo Cuevas in action against Venezuela's Ricardo Rodriguez during their Davis Cup Americas Group II match in Montevideo, Uruguay, on April 8. 2018. EFE/Raul Martinez

Uruguayan tennis player Martin Cuevas in action against Venezuelans David Souto and Ricardo Rodriguez during their Davis Cup Americas Group II doubles match in Montevideo, Uruguay, on April 8, 2018. EFE/Raul Martinez

The Uruguayan national tennis team on Sunday achieved its main objective by triumphing over Venezuela 4-1 in the second Group II series for the Americas in Davis Cup competition, and now it will battle against the winner of the Mexico-Peru clash in September to try and gain entry into Group I.

The Uruguayans, headed by Pablo Cuevas, qualified for the final in the group against a rival team who proved to be more difficult than expected to vanquish.