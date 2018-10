A conceptual drawing provided by the ARQRS architectural firm on Oct. 14, 2018, showing a proposed renovation of Centenario Stadium, where the first World Cup was staged in 1930, in Montevideo, Uruguay. EFE/Estudio ARQRS

Renovating Montevideo's Centenario Stadium, where the first World Cup was staged in 1930, is part of the work Uruguay must complete as it prepares to host the 2030 global soccer tournament along with Argentina and Paraguay.

Uruguayan architects Roberto Santomauro and Javier Olazcoaga set the process in motion with a proposed renovation that maintains the stadium's traditional style but adds futuristic upgrades throughout the facility.