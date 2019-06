Japan head coach Hajime Moriyasu (L) during the Copa America 2019 Group C soccer match between Uruguay and Japan at the Arena do Gremio Stadium in Porto Alegre, Brazil, June 20, 2019. EFE-EPA/SEBASTIAO MOREIRA

Uruguay's Diego Godín (L) fights for the ball with Japan's Naomichi Ueda (R) during the Copa America 2019 Group C soccer match between Uruguay and Japan at the Arena do Gremio Stadium in Porto Alegre, Brazil, June 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/JOSE MENDEZ

Uruguay's Edinson Cavani (L) fights for the ball with Japan's Daiki Sugioka (R) during the Copa America 2019 Group C soccer match between Uruguay and Japan at the Arena do Gremio Stadium in Porto Alegre, Brazil, June 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/JOSE MENDEZ

Uruguay was unable to seal its ticket to the quarter-finals of the Copa America after earning a 2-2 draw against Japan on Thursday in a riveting game in which the South American squad managed to salvage a point despite being down on the scoreboard on two occasions.

In a balanced back-and-forth, Uruguay – so far one of the most attractive teams in the tournament – found much more opposition than it had anticipated. La Celeste needed to make a comeback, twice.