Uruguay's captain Diego Godin speaks to reporters as he departs with the squad to fly out for the World Cup in Russia, in Montevideo, Uruguay, Jun 9, 2018. EFE/Raúl Martínez

Uruguay striker Luis Suarez joins his teammates as the squad flies out for the World Cup, in Montevideo, Uruguay, Jun 9, 2018. EFE/Raúl Martínez

Uruguay's captain said the players were focused on their first game against Egypt as the national team flew out from Montevideo on Saturday for the FIFA World Cup in Russia, which kicks off on Jun. 14.

Team captain, central defender Diego Godin, said the team were focused on their first challenge, which will be to beat an Egyptian team likely to be missing talisman Mohamed Salah, who is recovering from a shoulder injury sustained in the Champions League final last month against Real Madrid.