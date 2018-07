R.C. Deportivo Sporting Director Carmelo del Pozo (L), along with Uruguayan forward Diego Rolan (R), during his presentation today in Abegondo, Spain, July 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/CABALAR

Uruguay forward Diego Rolan was presented Tuesday as the newest signing for recently-relegated Spanish club RC Deportivo, but said his sporting future was still up in the air.

Rolan, 25, said there were no concrete plans for him to leave Deportivo, which was knocked out of La Liga after finishing 18th in the 2017/2018 season, but added he was keeping his options open for a move to a top-tier club.