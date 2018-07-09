Uruguay's Luis Suarez (C) and Diego Godin are seen after the arrival of the Uruguayan national team on July 9, 2018, in Montevideo, Uruguay, from the World Cup in Russia. EPA-EFE/Federico Anfitti

Defender Diego Godin speaks with the press after the arrival of the Uruguayan national soccer team on July 9, 2018, in Montevideo, Uruguay, from the World Cup in Russia. EPA-EFE/Federico Anfitti

Uruguay captain Diego Godin said his team had "a great World Cup" despite losing in the quarterfinals to France, and he thanked the fans who waited until the wee hours to welcome the squad home on its return from Russia.

"We were one match away from being in a World Cup semifinal once again," the Atletico Madrid defender said. "We had a great World Cup and, obviously, we were trying for more, the dream and aspiration is always to be on top, but the balance is positive and we bring back good memories because I think that, in general, we had beautiful experiences."