Uruguayan national soccer team captain Diego Godin (L) arrives at Carrasco International Airport outside Montevideo, Uruguay, with his teammates on June 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez

Uruguayan national soccer team player Luis Suarez arrives at Carrasco International Airport outside Montevideo, Uruguay, with his teammates on June 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez

Uruguayan national soccer team coach Oscar Washington Tabarez arrives at Carrasco International Airport outside Montevideo, Uruguay, with his players on June 9, 2018, to catch a flight for the World Cup in Russia. EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez

The national soccer team bid farewell to Uruguay and headed off to the World Cup in Russia, where the squad will face its first test on June 15 against Egypt.

The "big challenge" for Uruguay is to beat Egypt and get off to a good start in the tournament, team captain Diego Godin said before the squad's departure on Saturday.