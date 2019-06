Uruguay forward Luis Suarez (C) practices at Fluminense's training complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on June 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Uruguay's players practice at Fluminense's training complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on June 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Uruguayan defender Diego Godin (C) practices at Fluminense's training complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on June 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Uruguay holds last practice before taking on Chile in Copa America

Uruguay is holding its last practice session on Sunday before taking on Chile in a match that will determine who grabs first place in the Copa America's Group C.

Coach Oscar Washington Tabarez's team will play Chile on Monday at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.