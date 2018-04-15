Soccer star Diego Forlan, fresh off winning a championship with Hong Kong's Kitchee, said Uruguay was ready to make a deep run at the World Cup in Russia this summer.

For Uruguay, "the important thing is to get out of the group, which is the hardest part. Sometimes you start off by losing your first game, which is what happened to us in Brazil, and then you have to win to stay in the competition. There are no easy opponents but Uruguay have got a good enough team to mix it with the big boys," Forlan said in an interview with fifa.com.