The Uruguayan Luciano Parodi (R) advances with the Mexican Jonatan Machado (L) on Sep. 17, 2018, during a match between Uruguay and Mexico, part of the qualifying phase for the 2019 China Basketball World Cup, in Montevideo, Uruguay. EFE / Raúl Martínez

Mexican Gabriel Giron (L) in action against Uruguayan Bruno Fitipaldo during a World Cup China 2019 qualifier between Uruguay and Mexico, in Montevideo, Uruguay, Sep. 17, 2018. EFE/Raul Martinez

Uruguayan players jubilate after their victory against Mexico during a World Cup China 2019 qualifier between Uruguay and Mexico, in Montevideo, Uruguay, Sep. 17, 2018. EFE/Raul Martinez

Uruguay achieved an agonizing 63-60 victory over Mexico Monday sealing its position in the race for the upcoming FIBA Basketball World Cup China 2019.

Uruguay, second in Group A with 10 points, had to use all their skills to beat the Mexicans in Palacio Peñarol in Montevideo.