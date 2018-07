The French ambassador in Uruguay, Hugues Moret, speaks to EFE in Montevideo, Uruguay, July 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Prieto

Photo of the replica of the ball used in the 1930 World Cup, Montevideo, Uruguay, July 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Prieto

The French ambassador in Uruguay commemorated Friday the 88th anniversary of the first goal in World Cup history, scored by France's Lucient Laurent against Mexico in a match in Montevideo.

To celebrate the goal, which was scored in the Pocitos Stadium before 4,000 fans on July 13, 1930, envoy Hugues Moret kicked a replica of the original ball used in the first World Cup.