Uruguay fans cheer prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals match on July 6, 2018, between Uruguay and France in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia. EPA-EFE FILE/VASSIL DONEV

The Mexican and Uruguayan national teams are preparing to play in a friendly this week in Houston, Texas, with both squads led by interim coaches.

Uruguay and Mexico are heading into Friday's match at NRG Stadium with uncertainty surrounding their coaching staffs.