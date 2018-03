Uruguay's Edinson Cavani, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain, reacts after his team's victory over Marseille on Feb. 28, 2018. EFE-EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Top scorers Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani head the list of Uruguayan soccer players slated to play a friendly match series in China, with young midfielder Lucas Toerreira, who plays for Italy's Sampdoria, also figuring prominently on the roster.

Also making the list are Atletico Madrid defender and Uruguayan national team captain Diego Godin, and Celta striker Maximiliano Gomez.