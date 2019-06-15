Ecuador's national soccer team players participate in a training session ahead of the 2019 Copa America at the Toca da Raposa II stadium, in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, June 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/Yuri Edmundo

Ecuador's national soccer team player Antonio Valencia participates in a training session ahead of the 2019 Copa America at the Toca da Raposa II stadium, in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, June 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/Yuri Edmundo

Uruguay's national team, one of the favorites to win the 2019 Copa America, is set to kick off its run at the continental tournament on Sunday with a clash against Ecuador, a team that arrives at Belo Horizonte’s Mineirao stadium with doubts surrounding its coach’s future and the physical condition of some of its players.

Uruguay seeks its record-extending 16th Copa America title and the first since 2011 led by forward Luis Suarez, who has fully recovered from a right knee injury that required surgery.