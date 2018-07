Uruguay's forward Edinson Cavani walks while his teammates are taking part in a training session in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Uruguay midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur said on Monday that his injured teammate, forward Edinson Cavani, remained in high spirits despite the fact that his participation is still in doubt against France in their upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal clash.

Cavani scored a brace on Saturday to give Uruguay a 2-1 win over Portugal, but had to leave the match with a leg injury and is still awaiting the results of medical tests before Friday's quarterfinal.