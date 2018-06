Uruguay head coach Oscar Tabarez (C) and player Edinson Cavani during a press conference at the Cosmos Arena in Samara, Russia, on June 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Uruguay forward Edinson Cavani on Sunday said his team would step up to fill the role played by defender Jose Maria Gimenez, who is to be sidelined due to injury against Russia for their last Group A game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The veteran forward said that while Gimenez is an important member of the squad, there are other quality players who can replace him in Monday's match.