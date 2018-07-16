In the 11 years of the Uruguayan Soccer Association (AUF), founded on March 30, 1900, the Uruguayan national selection has won two World Cups, two Olympic tourneys and 15 Copa America trophies, an incredible record for a country with a population of a mere 3.5 million.
One secret of its success is soccer for youngsters, a "social movement that reaches every corner of the republic," practiced by around 60,000 boys and some 30,000 girls between ages 6 and 13, who play on the 664 teams that compete in eight different categories.