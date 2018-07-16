Uruguay's National Sports Undersecretary Alfredo Etchandy, seen in an interview with EFE last July 9, 2018, says his country's excellence at soccer requires a different kind of "school" for youngsters, a soccer field on which a child learns respect for others, to fight for a purpose, to treat both adversaries and colleagues well, and to win and lose. EFE-EPA/File

In the 11 years of the Uruguayan Soccer Association (AUF), founded on March 30, 1900, the Uruguayan national selection has won two World Cups, two Olympic tourneys and 15 Copa America trophies, an incredible record for a country with a population of a mere 3.5 million.

One secret of its success is soccer for youngsters, a "social movement that reaches every corner of the republic," practiced by around 60,000 boys and some 30,000 girls between ages 6 and 13, who play on the 664 teams that compete in eight different categories.