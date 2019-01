Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay wipes his face during his round one match against Dusan Lajovic of Serbia at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Dusan Lajovic of Serbia in action during his round one match against Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay in action during his round one match against Dusan Lajovic of Serbia at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Uruguay's Pablo Cuevas defeated the Serbian Dusan Lajovic 6-4, 7-5, 6-1 in round one of the Australian Open Monday.

Cuevas, ranked 94 in the ATP singles list, will have the chance to beat his best result at Melbourne Park where he has never reached the third round, when he faces off against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov (20) with whom he maintains a 2-1 disadvantage.