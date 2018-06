Photograph showing the replica of Michaelangelo's "David" outside of this capital's city hall wearing the Uruguay national soccer team in Montevideo, Uruguay, Jun 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Federico Anfitti

The familiar replica of Michaelangelo's "David" standing outside this capital's city hall, will don the Uruguayan national team uniform for the duration of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The bronze statue was unveiled August 25, 1931, but it was moved to its current location on April 7, 1958.