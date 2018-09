Uruguayan national team members Jose Maria Gimenez (L) and Giorgian De Arrascaeta take part in a World Cup practice in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, on June 27, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Kiko Huesca

Uruguayan midfielder Giorgian De Arrascaeta will miss the friendly this week against Mexico due to a leg injury, the Uruguayan Soccer Federation (AUF) said.

The 24-year-old De Arrascaeta, who plays for Brazil's Cruzeiro, tore his left femoral biceps while playing on Sunday against Porto Alegre-based Internacional, the AUF said in a statement released Tuesday.