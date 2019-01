Defensor Sporting's Pablo Lopez (L) battles Bolivar's Hernan Rodriguez (R) for the ball during the Copa Libertadores first-leg match played on Jan. 23, 2019, at Hernando Siles Stadium in La Paz, Bolivia. EPA-EFE FILE/Martin Alipaz

Uruguay's Defensor Sporting is heading into this week's Copa Libertadores match against Bolivia's Bolivar confident that it can advance to the second round of South America's premier club soccer tournament.

The Uruguayan squad enters Wednesday's match fresh off a 4-2 win over the Bolivian team on Jan. 23 in the challenging high-altitude conditions of La Paz.