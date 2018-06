Uruguay's players attend a training session at Central Stadium in Ekaterinburg, Russia, June 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The Uruguayan national soccer team on Thursday completed their training on the eve of their World Cup debut clash with Egypt with all 23 players present and in good physical condition.

Coach Oscar Tabarez led a practice session that was open to the press for the first 15 minutes and which focused on power exercises and ball control.