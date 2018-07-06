Diego Godin (C) of Uruguay in action against Olivier Giroud (R) of France during the FIFA World Cup 2018 quarter final soccer match between Uruguay and France in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV

Uruguay captain Diego Godin had warm words for his teammates after the side's 2-0 loss to France here Friday in their 2018 World Cup quarterfinal.

Godin told FIFATV that La Celeste would leave Nizhny Novgorod with their heads held high.