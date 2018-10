Uruguayan coach Gustavo Matosas speaks during his presentation as the new coach of the Costa Rican national soccer team in San Jose on Oct. 9, 2018. EFE-EPA/Alexander Otarola

Uruguayan coach Gustavo Matosas (r) shakes hands with the president of the Costa Rican Soccer Federation, Rodolfo Villalobos (l), during his presentation as the new coach of the Costa Rican national soccer team in San Jose on Oct. 9, 2018. EFE-EPA/Alexander Otarola

Uruguayan Gustavo Matosas (R) and FEDEFUT President Rodolfo Villalobos pose for a photograph during his presentation as new head coach of the Costa Rican national soccer team, in San Jose, Costa Rica, 09 October 2018. EFE-EPA/Alexander Otarola

Uruguayan coach Gustavo Matosas was introduced on Tuesday by the Costa Rican Soccer Federation as the new chief of the national team with an eye toward taking the squad to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

"The Executive Committee (on Tuesday) designated Gustavo Matosas as coach, who sincerely and honestly said 'yes' to taking the team to the 2022 Qater World Cup," the president of the federation, Rodolfo Villalobos said at a press conference.