Photo taken on July 7, 2018. BARRANQUILLA (COLOMBIA). - After taking second place at the 2016 World Championship in Texas, Judith Reitmann decided that it was time to make a push to become a champion. EPA-EFE-FILE/Ricardo Maldonado Rozo

Uruguay's Judith Reitmann, with 12 South American and four Pan-American championships and a recently-earned title of world champion, has made her mark in the world of women's weightlifting.

The 51-year-old athlete told EFE that weights are a "philosophy of life" and that when she gets into the sport she feels driven by a desire to achieve more.