Luis Suarez of Uruguay reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group A preliminary round soccer match between Uruguay and Russia in Samara, Russia, June 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Uruguay forward Luis Suarez said he was satisfied with the performance his team put in here Monday in their 3-0 win over Russia to top Group A at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Suarez, who was named man of the match, scored the first goal on a direct free kick in the 10th minute to spur Uruguay to their third victory in three matches.