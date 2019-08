Uruguayan surfer Julian Schweizer shows the Men's Longboard silver medal he won at the Pan American Games in Lima during an interview with EFE on Aug. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/Santiago Carbone

Uruguayan surfer Julian Schweizer shows the Men's Longboard silver medal he won at the Pan American Games in Lima during an interview with EFE on Aug. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/Santiago Carbone

Uruguay's Julian Schweizer recalls that at the age of 10 or 11 he saw a group of surfers with their wet suits and was instantly intrigued, telling his parents he wanted a "costume" like theirs so he could start practicing the sport.

That summer, he received a Lycra suit and surfboard as gifts and took the first steps in a process that led him to a silver medal in the Men's Longboard category at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima.