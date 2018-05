Uruguayan national soccer team players Cristian Rodriguez (L), Jose Maria Gimenez (C) and Nahitan Nandez (R) attend a training session in Montevideo, Uruguay, 22 May 2018. Uruguay's soccer team begins preparations for Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup. EPA-EFE/Raul Martínez

The coach of the Uruguay national soccer team, announced Tuesday the start of their training in Montevideo for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia.

At a press conference, Oscar Washington Tabarez spoke of a preliminary list of 26 players that he recently announced and said he has "finalized quite many things," although for "some specific cases" there are still "some doubts."