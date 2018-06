Uruguay's Jose Maria Gimenez celebrates after scoring 3-0 against Uzbekistan during a friendly match between Uruguay and Uzbekistan for the Russia 2018 World Cup at the Centenario stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay, 07 June 2018. EPA-EFE/Federico Anfitti

Uruguay's Luis Suarez celebrates the goal of Giorgian De Arrascaeta (not pictured) during a friendly match between Uruguay and Uzbekistan for the Russia 2018 World Cup at the Centenario stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay, 07 June 2018. EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez

Uruguay's Luis Suarez kicks a penalty during a friendly match between Uruguay and Uzbekistan for the Russia 2018 World Cup at the Centenario stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay, 07 June 2018. EPA-EFE/Federico Anfitti

Uruguay's Diego Godin (R) vies for the ball with Uzbekistan's Azizbek Turgunbayev during a friendly match between Uruguay and Uzbekistan for the Russia 2018 World Cup at the Centenario stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay, 07 June 2018. EPA-EFE/Federico Anfitti

Uruguay's Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring 2-0 during a friendly match between Uruguay and Uzbekistan for the Russia 2018 World Cup at the Centenario stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay, 07 June 2018. EPA-EFE/Federico Anfitti

Uruguay's national soccer team bid farewell to their fans at the Centenario stadium in Montevideo on Thursday with a 3-0 win over Uzbekistan, which included goals from Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Luis Suarez and Jose Maria Gimenez.

The team, coached by Oscar Washington Tabarez, will leave on Jun. 9 Saturday for the FIFA 2018 World Cup in Russia, where they will play in Group A with Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the host country.