Uruguayan players Lucas Torreira (L) and Jose Maria Gimenez (R) participate during a training session of the national soccer team at the Celeste Complex in Montevideo, Uruguay, June 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAUL MARTINEZ

Uruguayan player Lucas Torreira delivers a press conference after a training session of the national soccer team at the Celeste Complex in Montevideo, Uruguay, June 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAUL MARTINEZ

Uruguayan midfielder Lucas Torreira told a press conference Monday that going to the 2018 World Cup in Russia is "a dream I've had since I was a kid."

The 22-year-old soccer player said that up to the moment he learned who was on the final 23-man roster, he was full of "nerves and anxiety," a feeling that "calmed down" when coach Oscar Washington Tabarez spoke his name.