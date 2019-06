Uruguayan national soccer team players Luis Suarez (R) and Nicolas Lodeiro practice at the Cidade do Galo complex in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, on June 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Uruguayan national soccer team player Maxi Gomez practices at the Cidade do Galo complex in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, on June 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Uruguayan national soccer team player Fernando Muslera practices at the Cidade do Galo complex in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, on June 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

The Uruguayan national soccer team, which made its Copa America debut over the weekend with a 4-0 blowout of Ecuador at Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, practiced on Monday before leaving for Porto Alegre.

Midfielder Matias Vecino is undergoing medical tests and missed practice.