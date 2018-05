Photograph showing Uruguayan sports secretary Fernando Caceres at the departure ceremony to see off the athletes set to represent the country in the 11th South American Games in Montevideo, Uruguay, May 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Fabiana Fourcade

Photograph showing the Uruguayan athletes set to represent the country in the 11th South American Games in Montevideo, Uruguay, May 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Fabiana Fourcade

Photograph showing athlete Maria Pia Fernandez at the departure ceremony to see off the athletes set to represent the country in the 11th South American Games in Montevideo, Uruguay, May 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Fabiana Fourcade

Uruguay on Tuesday saw off the roughly 240 athletes set to represent the country in the 11th South American Games in Bolivia, a diverse delegation betting on gender equality in sports.

Sports Secretary Fernando Caceres told EFE that both the Uruguayan Olympic Committee and his department aim to guarantee the participation by at least one man and one woman in each of the sporting disciplines.