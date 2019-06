Ecuadorian goalkeeper Alexander Dominguez (2R) receives a goal by his teammate Arturo Mina during the Copa America 2019 Group C soccer match between Uruguay and Ecuador, at Mineirao Stadium in Bello Horizonte, Brazil, Jun. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/Yuri Edmundo

Uruguayan Gaston Pereiro (L) in action against Ecuadorian Gabriel Achilier (R) during the Copa America 2019 Group C soccer match between Uruguay and Ecuador, at Mineirao Stadium in Bello Horizonte, Brazil, Jun. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/Yuri Edmundo

Uruguayan Luis Suarez (C) celebrates after scoring the 3-0 lead during the Copa America 2019 Group C soccer match between Uruguay and Ecuador, at Mineirao Stadium in Bello Horizonte, Brazil, Jun. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/Paulo Fonseca

Uruguayan Edinson Cavani (2R) scores the 2-0 lead during the Copa America 2019 Group C soccer match between Uruguay and Ecuador, at Mineirao Stadium in Bello Horizonte, Brazil, Jun. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/Paulo Fonseca

The referee Anderson Daronco expels the Ecuadorian Jose Quintero (R) during the Copa America 2019 Group C soccer match between Uruguay and Ecuador, at the Mineirao Stadium in Bello Horizonte, Brazil, Jun. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Uruguayan Edinson Cavani (L) vies for the ball with Ecuadorian Enner Valencia (R) during the Copa America 2019 Group C soccer match between Uruguay and Ecuador, at Mineirao Stadium in Bello Horizonte, Brazil, Jun. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Uruguay on Sunday proved its predictable status as a top contender for the championship in this year's edition of the Copa America after crushing Ecuador 4-0 in their Group C opening match.

La Celeste – a 15-times champion of the Copa America – managed three goals in the first half, starting in the 6th minute, when Nicolas Lodeiro scored after a pass from Luis Suarez.