Uruguay’s Edinson Cavani during a training session held at the Borsky sports center in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, June 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/ handout by Uruguay’s soccer federation.

Uruguay’s Luis Suarez during a training session held at the Borsky sports center in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, June 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/ handout by Uruguay’s soccer federation.

Uruguay's national soccer team on Monday trained for the first time at the Borsky sports center in the western Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod, where the team had held their training camp for the FIFA World Cup, according to the Uruguayan Soccer Federation.

During the morning session, Uruguay's 23 players worked out in the gym led by the physical trainer Jose Herrera.