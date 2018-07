Uruguay's goalkeeper Martin Campana in action during a training session at the Sports Centre Borsky, near Nizhny Novgorod, Russian Federation, July 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV

Uruguay on Tuesday practiced without its top goal-scorer, forward Edinson Cavani, at the team's training camp in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod, three days ahead of its 2018 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal clash against France.

Cavani remains doubtful for the clash with France after the Uruguayan Football Association on Monday said that the 31-year-old Paris Saint-Germain forward had undergone an MRI scan confirming a calf injury with no tear to the muscle.