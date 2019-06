Uruguay's head coach, Oscar Washington Tabarez, during the Copa America quarterfinals match against Peru at Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador, Brazil, on June 29, 2019. EPA-EFE/Raul Spinasse

Uruguay's head coach, Oscar Washington Tabarez (L), during the Copa America quarterfinals match against Peru at Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador, Brazil, on June 29, 2019. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

Uruguay, one of the favorites to win the Copa America, is trying to figure out how it put itself in a position to be eliminated by Peru in a shocking quarterfinals loss that has dealt a blow to coach Oscar Washington Tabarez as he works to overhaul the roster.

Uruguay went from pounding Ecuador 4-0 in its tournament debut to tying Japan 2-2 and edging Chile 1-0.