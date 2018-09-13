The captain of Mexico's Davis Cup team, Leonardo Lavalle, speaks at a press conference in Montevideo on Sept. 12, 2018, two days before the start of his team's Americas Zone Group II tie against Uruguay at the Carrasco Lawn Tennis Club in the Uruguayan capital. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Prieto

Uruguay's top singles player, Pablo Cuevas, speaks at a press conference in Montevideo on Sept. 12, 2018, two days before the start of his team's Americas Zone Group II tie against Mexico at the Carrasco Lawn Tennis Club in the Uruguayan capital. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Prieto

The captain of Uruguay's Davis Cup team, Enrique Perez Cassarino, speaks at a press conference in Montevideo on Sept. 12, 2018, two days before the start of his team's Americas Zone Group II tie against Mexico at the Carrasco Lawn Tennis Club in the Uruguayan capital. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Prieto

The captain of Uruguay's Davis Cup team said here Wednesday ahead of his team's Americas Zone Group II tie this weekend against Mexico that the visitors were especially formidable in doubles.

"You have to win three points and (the) doubles (match) is one of them. I'm also aware that the Mexican team's biggest strength in terms of experience and results is doubles," Enrique Perez Cassarino said in a press conference ahead of the tie, which will be played on outdoor clay at the Carrasco Lawn Tennis Club in Montevideo.