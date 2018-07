Uruguay forward Luis Suarez waves to supporters upon the arrival of the Uruguayan team at the airport in Montevideo on July 9, 2018, after its participation in the 2018 Russia World Cup. EFE-EPA/ Federico Anfitti

Forward Luis Suarez gave a positive evaluation on Monday of Uruguay's performance at the World Cup in Russia, noting that the team finished in fifth place with the best results of any South American team.

"We started out as just one more team and finished in fifth place in the World Cup, the best of South America, and that's something that must be appreciated," the FC Barcelona star told reporters at Carrasco International Airport outside Montevideo upon the team's return home.