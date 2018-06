Uruguay fans cheer during the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group A preliminary-round match between Uruguay and Russia in Samara, Russia, on June 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

A Russia fan during the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group A preliminary-round match between Uruguay and Russia in Samara, Russia, on June 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Russia's Denis Cheryshev (C) in action during the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group A preliminary-round match between Uruguay and Russia in Samara, Russia, on June 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Uruguay's Edinson Cavani in action during the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group A preliminary-round match between Uruguay and Russia in Samara, Russia, on June 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Uruguay on Monday comfortably defeated a 10-man Russian squad 3-0 to win Group A of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, with both teams advancing to the last 16 round.

Uruguay's victory positions them to face the runner-up of Group B in the knockout round, while Russia's second place finish means they will face Group B's leader, likely to be either Spain or Portugal.