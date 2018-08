Cruz Azul's Martin Cauteruccio celebrates after scoring a goal against Morelia on April 21, 2018, during a Liga MX 2018 Clausura tournament match at Azul Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

Uruguayan Martin Cauteruccio scored two goals, leading Cruz Azul to a 3-2 win over Zacatepec in the second round of the Copa MX qualifying tournament.

Cauteruccio scored in the 4th and 60th minutes, while Elias Hernandez added a goal in the 83rd minute of Wednesday's match for the team managed by Portugal's Pedro Caixhina.