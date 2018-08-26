Martin Correa (d) with Uruguay's Defensor Sporting fights for the ball with Matheus Alessandro (c) of Brazil's Fluminenese on Aug. 16, 2018, during their match in Montevideo. EFE-EPA/Raul Martinez

Five First Division clubs - Defensor, Danubio, Liverpool, River Plate and Wanderers - on Sunday called for "urgent change" in Uruguayan soccer, although they rejected the intervention of FIFA in the Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) announced on Aug. 21.

"We want an urgent change in Uruguayan soccer. The current situation is of great concern," said the five clubs, who added that they share the vision about the "training divisions" and "independence" regarding the national and foreign economic powers who have "controlled" the local environment "over the past 20 years."