File photograph showing Uruguay's Cerro Porteño player Ignacio Pallas (l) vying for the ball with Esportivo Luqeño's Guido Di Vanni in Asuncion, Paraguay, Nov 26, 2017. EPA-EFE File/Andres Cristaldo

Liga MX club Puebla said it signed Uruguayan defender Ignacio Pallas to a one-year contract, adding him to the roster for the 2018 Apertura tournament, which starts this weekend.

The team confirmed the signing of the Cerro Porteño soccer club player in a statement released on Monday.